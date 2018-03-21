Elementary students come together to celebrate differences - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Elementary students come together to celebrate differences

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Elementary students celebrating differences Source: KAUZ Elementary students celebrating differences Source: KAUZ
IOWA PARK, TX(RNN Texoma) -

Students at Kidwell Elementary School in Iowa Park that spent Wednesday celebrating their differences.

The students pulled out their crazy socks and shirts that say T21 Squad to celebrate "National Down Syndrome Day."

The idea came from a group of 1st-grade boys, who love playing with their classmates Nolan and Colt.

The group wanted to recognize their friends and show others that its okay to be different.

Teachers want to see the love for others continue for years to come.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

