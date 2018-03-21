MSU tennis ranked inaugural Oracle/ITA computer rankings

The MSU Texas men's tennis team debuted at No. 19 in the Oracle/ITA Collegiate Tennis' first computerized national team rankings on Wednesday. With the ranking, Midwestern State (8-4) has remained in the top-25 for the 30th-consecutive poll, dating back to Feb. 27, 2013.



Additionally, individual rankings for singles and doubles released on Wednesday. The Mustangs featured three singles players as well as a doubles team in the national rankings.



Riding a 10-match winning streak and losing only one set during that span, sophomore Angel Palacios came in at No. 26 in singles. The Piedras Negras native boasts an 11-1 overall record, including a perfect 8-0 mark at the No. 3 line. His lone setback came against Division I UT Arlington's Enrique Pardo at the No. 2 spot.



Senior Vasudev Vijayaraman debuted at No. 28 in singles with a 7-5 record at the No. 1 flight. The Chennai, India, native owns a pair of wins against regionally ranked opponents and has a 4-2 record in three-set matches this season. Vijayaraman is the sixth-highest ranked singles player in the South Central Region.



Freshman Yaswanth Mylavarapu came in at No. 66 in singles with a 0-1 record. The Leawood, Kansas, product made his collegiate debut last week against Rollins.



MSU's tandem of freshman Nolan McCaig and junior Dillon Pineda ranked 36th in doubles with a 7-4 record. Earlier this season, the pair upset St. Mary's then third-ranked Jeremiah Gonzalez and Bojan Popovic in San Antonio.

Women 21st in new ITA rankings

The MSU Texas women's tennis team debuted at No. 21 in the Oracle/ITA Collegiate Tennis' first computerized national team rankings on Wednesday. With the ranking, Midwestern State (5-5) has remained in the top-25 for the 29th-consecutive poll, dating back to April 24, 2013.



Additionally, individual rankings for singles and doubles released on Wednesday. The Mustangs featured two singles players as well as two doubles team in the national rankings.



Junior Maddy Coffman boasts a No. 49 singles ranking after starting the season 7-3. The Flower Mound native rattled off seven-straight wins at the No. 2 line from Feb. 24 to March 13, with three of those wins coming in three-set affairs.



One spot off from Coffman is senior Daria Panferova at No. 50. The Russian was sidelined for the early portion of the season after climbing up to 20th-nationally last fall. Since making her return to the courts on March 3, Panferova has won four-straight matches, including a win over Azusa Pacific's then 32nd-ranked Diana Baumgartnere.



Coffman and sophomore Bianca Duff stayed at No. 3 despite having not played together since late February, earning a 1-1 record. The Mustangs tandem of sophomore Ashley Ramirez and Coffman shot up to No. 18 after winning six of their last seven matches at the No. 1 flight.

Midwestern State's men and women return to the courts on Friday, March 23, for a doubleheader matchup with Colorado State-Pueblo and Colorado Mesa in Pueblo.

