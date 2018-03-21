Accident involving 18-wheeler shuts down Highway 79 Wednesday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Accident involving 18-wheeler shuts down Highway 79 Wednesday

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
An accident involving three vehicles including an 18-wheeler shut down part of Highway 79 near Dean Wednesday.  (Source: RNN Texoma) An accident involving three vehicles including an 18-wheeler shut down part of Highway 79 near Dean Wednesday.  (Source: RNN Texoma)
CLAY COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

An accident involving three vehicles including an 18-wheeler shut down part of Highway 79 near Dean Wednesday. 

Around 5 p.m. DPS said two vehicles, a dump truck and a Chevy Traverse, were stopped on the highway when an 18-wheeler ran into the back of the dump truck which then hit the back of the Traverse. 

The 18-wheeler than caught on fire which spread to some nearby grass.

Firefighters from several volunteer fire departments, including Petrolia, Dean and Wichita East responded and quickly put out the fire. The Wichita County Sheriff's Office along with the Clay County Sheriff's Office also responded along with DPS. 

The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to United Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

