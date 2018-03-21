Portmann reflects on historic UMBC run

A few days later, it's still all sinking in for former Rider Raider Max Portmann. The well-traveled college junior had the experience of a lifetime this past weekend as part of maybe the greatest upset in NCAA men's tournament history!
When the first-ever Oracle/ITA computer rankings were released Wednesday, MSU's tennis teams were included, just like they've been in every human poll since 2013!
Highlights of Burkburnett and Hirschi's regular-season ending soccer matchups Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium
Highlights and scores of baseball and softball action from Tuesday including Rider baseball and softball, WFHS baseball, Holliday, City View and Notre Dame softball and more!
Highlights of high school baseball and softball featuring Windthorst visiting Petrolia, as well as Burkburnett baseball hosting Decatur!
