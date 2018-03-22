Wichita Falls officials search for new City Clerk - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls officials search for new City Clerk

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
The City of Wichita Falls is looking for a new city clerk. (Source Newschannel 6) The City of Wichita Falls is looking for a new city clerk. (Source Newschannel 6)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The City of Wichita Falls is looking for a new city clerk. Tracy Norr recently left the position to go work for the City of Mansfield. 

The deadline for applications closed on Wednesday. It is a City Council appointed position. 

The Deputy City Manager said once all of the applications are reviewed, a City Council Committee and a few members of the City Management staff will interview finalists and make a recommendation for her replacement at a city council meeting in the future. 

Officials said they expect the rest of the process to take about two to four weeks and hope to have a new City Clerk on board in around six weeks. 

Until a decision is made, the Deputy City Clerk will take over the responsibilities until a replacement is hired. 

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this story. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Wichita Falls officials search for new City Clerk

    Wichita Falls officials search for new City Clerk

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:15:47 GMT
    The City of Wichita Falls is looking for a new city clerk. (Source Newschannel 6)The City of Wichita Falls is looking for a new city clerk. (Source Newschannel 6)
    The City of Wichita Falls is looking for a new city clerk. (Source Newschannel 6)The City of Wichita Falls is looking for a new city clerk. (Source Newschannel 6)

    Tracy Norr recently left the position to go work for the City of Mansfield.  

    Tracy Norr recently left the position to go work for the City of Mansfield.  

  • Store owner: Thieves swipe birds worth thousands of dollars

    Store owner: Thieves swipe birds worth thousands of dollars

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-03-18 04:24:15 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:06:32 GMT
    (Lori Lister/Birds-N-Paradise via AP). This undated photo provided by Birds-N-Paradise pet store shows Patagonian Conures, three of which were among the birds stolen from the Birds-N-Paradise pet store in Menifee, Calif., early Friday, March 16, 2018. ...(Lori Lister/Birds-N-Paradise via AP). This undated photo provided by Birds-N-Paradise pet store shows Patagonian Conures, three of which were among the birds stolen from the Birds-N-Paradise pet store in Menifee, Calif., early Friday, March 16, 2018. ...

    A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.

    A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.

  • A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

    A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:34 AM EDT2018-03-18 04:34:32 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:05:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...

    The memos could factor into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as his team examines Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice.

    The memos could factor into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as his team examines Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice.

    •   
Powered by Frankly