Wichita Falls officials search for new City Clerk

The City of Wichita Falls is looking for a new city clerk. Tracy Norr recently left the position to go work for the City of Mansfield.

The deadline for applications closed on Wednesday. It is a City Council appointed position.

The Deputy City Manager said once all of the applications are reviewed, a City Council Committee and a few members of the City Management staff will interview finalists and make a recommendation for her replacement at a city council meeting in the future.

Officials said they expect the rest of the process to take about two to four weeks and hope to have a new City Clerk on board in around six weeks.

Until a decision is made, the Deputy City Clerk will take over the responsibilities until a replacement is hired.

