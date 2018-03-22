WFPD arrests three on multiple charges - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD arrests three on multiple charges

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Three young men are behind bars after police said they approached a vehicle that was parked the wrong direction on a residential street on Wednesday night. 

Around 10:02 p.m. officers observed a vehicle parked northbound on the southbound side of the street in the 1300 block of Giddings. 

Police said they could see the occupants of the vehicle all moving around inside as officers approached. When officers approached the vehicle they could smell marijuana. 

They asked the front seat passenger, Roshaun Moore, 26, to step out of the vehicle. As he was being searched, officers located a clear baggie with marijuana inside his pocket. 

When officers looked inside the vehicle, a handgun was seen in the backseat of the passenger side of the vehicle. Another firearm was also found in the backseat. Police said one of the firearms was stolen.

The driver, Nickolas Johnson, 24, and backseat passenger, Shawan Moore, 23, were taken into custody. All three were booked into the Wichita Co. Jail. 

Roshaun Moore was charged with Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone. Shawan Moore and Nickolas Johnson were charged with Theft of a Firearm and Unlawful Carrying Weapon.

