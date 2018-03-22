WFISD student wins second in art competition

A Wichita Falls ISD student is being recognized for her art.

McNiel Middle Schools' Makenzi Renfro, 14, finished in second place in her age division in the Texas Aviation Department's Student Art Contest.

Her submission, seen above, was one submission from more than 500 students who entered their artwork. The 2018 theme was 'Flight into the Future' and the first, second and third place winners will now move on to the national competition.

Newschannel 6 wants to wish Makenzi good luck at nationals!

