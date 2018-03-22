Olney interim police chief arrested - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Olney interim police chief arrested

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Robert Cross, the interim police chief in Olney was booked into the Young Co. Jail. (Source: Young County Sheriff's Office) Robert Cross, the interim police chief in Olney was booked into the Young Co. Jail. (Source: Young County Sheriff's Office)
YOUNG COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Newschannel 6 has confirmed the interim police chief in Olney was booked into the Young Co. Jail on Wednesday.

Officials said Robert Cross has been charged with Official Oppression, which is a Class-A misdemeanor. 

Below is the state statute for the charge of Official Oppression.

Sec. 39.03.  OFFICIAL OPPRESSION.  (a)  A public servant acting under color of his office or employment commits an offense if he:

(1)  intentionally subjects another to mistreatment or to arrest, detention, search, seizure, dispossession, assessment, or lien that he knows is unlawful;

(2)  intentionally denies or impedes another in the exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege, power, or immunity, knowing his conduct is unlawful;  or

(3)  intentionally subjects another to sexual harassment.

(b)  For purposes of this section, a public servant acts under color of his office or employment if he acts or purports to act in an official capacity or takes advantage of such actual or purported capacity.

(c)  In this section, "sexual harassment" means unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, or other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature, submission to which is made a term or condition of a person's exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege, power, or immunity, either explicitly or implicitly.

(d)  An offense under this section is a Class A misdemeanor, except that an offense is a felony of the third degree if the public servant acted with the intent to impair the accuracy of data reported to the Texas Education Agency through the Public Education Information Management System (PEIMS) described by Section 42.006, Education Code, under a law requiring that reporting.


Acts 1973, 63rd Leg., p. 883, ch. 399, Sec. 1, eff. Jan. 1, 1974.  Amended by Acts 1989, 71st Leg., ch. 1217, Sec. 1, eff. Sept. 1, 1989;  Acts 1991, 72nd Leg., ch. 16, Sec. 19.01(34), eff. Aug. 26, 1991.  Renumbered from Penal Code Sec. 39.02 by Acts 1993, 73rd Leg., ch. 900, Sec. 1.01, eff. Sept. 1, 1994.

Amended by: 

Acts 2013, 83rd Leg., R.S., Ch. 510 (S.B. 124), Sec. 2, eff. September 1, 2013.

Officials with the City of Olney would not comment on his arrest. A special meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday night to discuss this situation.

