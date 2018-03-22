Gas price average rises thanks to demand - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Gas price average rises thanks to demand

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state of Texas is now $2.35, according to AAA Texas. (Source: RNN Texoma) The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state of Texas is now $2.35, according to AAA Texas. (Source: RNN Texoma)
TEXAS (KAUZ) -

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state of Texas is now $2.35, according to AAA Texas.

The price is six cents higher than last week and 24 cents more compared to this time last year. 

Of the major cities and area in the state, Midland drivers are paying the most on average at $2.54 a gallon. Drivers in San Antonio are paying the least on average at $2.24 a gallon.

The national average has also gone up since last week to $2.57 a gallon. That's four cents more than this day last week. 

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), consumer gasoline demand is at the highest level on record for the month of March. 

"With demand for gasoline higher than normal for March, most drivers across Texas are seeing price increases at the gas pump," said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson. "While Texans are paying six cents more for a gallon of regular unleaded gas than they were a week ago, drivers in the southern region of the U.S. are seeing the cheapest prices in the country."

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Police: Austin bomber's motive still unknown, despite video

    Police: Austin bomber's motive still unknown, despite video

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:11:36 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:40:15 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.

  • Two more suspects arrested after alleged incident at Legacy Hall

    Two more suspects arrested after alleged incident at Legacy Hall

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:10:31 GMT
    Marcus Ray Reynolds, Jr. was arrested on Monday for burglary in connection with an incident at Legacy Hall. (Source: WCSO)Marcus Ray Reynolds, Jr. was arrested on Monday for burglary in connection with an incident at Legacy Hall. (Source: WCSO)
    Marcus Ray Reynolds, Jr. was arrested on Monday for burglary in connection with an incident at Legacy Hall. (Source: WCSO)Marcus Ray Reynolds, Jr. was arrested on Monday for burglary in connection with an incident at Legacy Hall. (Source: WCSO)

    Two more men have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault of a MSU student in his dorm.  

    Two more men have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault of a MSU student in his dorm.  

  • Gas price average rises thanks to demand

    Gas price average rises thanks to demand

    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:37:52 GMT
    The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state of Texas is now $2.35, according to AAA Texas. (Source: RNN Texoma)The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state of Texas is now $2.35, according to AAA Texas. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state of Texas is now $2.35, according to AAA Texas. (Source: RNN Texoma)The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state of Texas is now $2.35, according to AAA Texas. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state of Texas is now $2.35, according to AAA Texas. 

    The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state of Texas is now $2.35, according to AAA Texas. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly