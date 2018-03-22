Gas price average rises thanks to demand

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state of Texas is now $2.35, according to AAA Texas. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The price is six cents higher than last week and 24 cents more compared to this time last year.

Of the major cities and area in the state, Midland drivers are paying the most on average at $2.54 a gallon. Drivers in San Antonio are paying the least on average at $2.24 a gallon.

The national average has also gone up since last week to $2.57 a gallon. That's four cents more than this day last week.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), consumer gasoline demand is at the highest level on record for the month of March.

"With demand for gasoline higher than normal for March, most drivers across Texas are seeing price increases at the gas pump," said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson. "While Texans are paying six cents more for a gallon of regular unleaded gas than they were a week ago, drivers in the southern region of the U.S. are seeing the cheapest prices in the country."

