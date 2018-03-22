Two more suspects arrested after alleged incident at Legacy Hall - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Two more suspects arrested after alleged incident at Legacy Hall

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Marcus Ray Reynolds, Jr. was arrested on Monday for burglary in connection with an incident at Legacy Hall. (Source: WCSO)
Matthew Joseph Rowe was charged with Burglary of a Habitation in connection with an incident at Legacy Hall. (Source: WCSO)
Giacomo Israel Gonzalez was charged with Burglary of a Habitation in connection with an incident at Legacy Hall. (Source: WCSO)

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Two more men have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault of an MSU student in his dorm. 

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Saturday, March 3, the victim was in his dorm room on the fourth floor of Legacy Hall when he heard a knock on his door. 

The victim said when he went to the door and looked out the peephole he saw fellow student and football teammate, Marcus Ray Reynolds, Jr. 

The victim answered the door and was he was immediately rushed by three people and was pushed back and knocked down in the corner of his room. 

The victim said he was then punched, kicked, and stomped for around 30 to 40 seconds. The victim said Reynolds and Matthew Joseph Rowe, 24, were the only ones he recognized as fellow football team members.

The victim said he was unable to see the third person due to being 'rushed so fast' according to arrest documents. 

A witness reported seeing Reynolds, Rowe, and Giacomo Israel Gonzalez, 20, while he was walking to his room. 

According to the arrest report, the witness said the three were wearing hoodies. The witness said seeing the trio was unusual because they did not live at Legacy Hall. 

A few seconds later, the witness said he heard screaming and when it stopped the witness went to see what was going on and saw the three suspects running from the victim's room.

The witness went to check on the victim and said he saw the victim's face covered in blood, according to arrest documents.

WFPD said the victim suffered injuries to his body and face from the assault. Reynolds, Rowe, and Gonzalez have all been charged with Burglary: Habitation TPC 30.02 which is a felony. 

The three are no longer in the Wichita Co. Jail. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

