The brand of the recalled dried coconut is sold at Natural Grocers in Wichita Falls. (Source: KAUZ)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reportedly investigating a multi-state Salmonella outbreak.

Officials with the CDC said the outbreak is linked to dried coconut. There have been 13 cases in eight states including Texas. There have not been any deaths so far, but three people have been hospitalized.

Testing by the FDA has confirmed the Salmonella found in two product samples collected from Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Market and International Harvest are a match to the outbreak strain.

Because of the test results, Vitamin College Natural Food Market which the Natural Grocers name is under along with International Harvest has recalled coconut smiles and Go Smiles Dried Coconut Raw and International Harvest Brand Organic Go Smile! Dried Coconut Raw.

If you have any of these products, do not consume them. The Natural Grocers store in Wichita Falls has recalled these products as well.

The product that has been pulled locally did not have the barcode of the packages that were suspect, but that does not mean they did not have any at one time according to Wichita Co. health officials.

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps beginning 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated food or beverage. Illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

