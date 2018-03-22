Salmonella outbreak linked to dried coconut - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Salmonella outbreak linked to dried coconut

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Updated by Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
The brand of the recalled dried coconut is sold at Natural Grocers in Wichita Falls. (Source: KAUZ) The brand of the recalled dried coconut is sold at Natural Grocers in Wichita Falls. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reportedly investigating a multi-state Salmonella outbreak.

Officials with the CDC said the outbreak is linked to dried coconut. There have been 13 cases in eight states including Texas. There have not been any deaths so far, but three people have been hospitalized.

Testing by the FDA has confirmed the Salmonella found in two product samples collected from Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Market and International Harvest are a match to the outbreak strain. 

Because of the test results, Vitamin College Natural Food Market which the Natural Grocers name is under along with International Harvest has recalled coconut smiles and Go Smiles Dried Coconut Raw and International Harvest Brand Organic Go Smile! Dried Coconut Raw.

If you have any of these products, do not consume them. The Natural Grocers store in Wichita Falls has recalled these products as well.

The product that has been pulled locally did not have the barcode of the packages that were suspect, but that does not mean they did not have any at one time according to Wichita Co. health officials.

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps beginning 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated food or beverage. Illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump vows never to sign another bill like this

    The Latest: Trump vows never to sign another bill like this

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:18:05 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:51:45 GMT
    (Source: Pool/CNN)(Source: Pool/CNN)

    President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.

    President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.

  • Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:11:36 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:44:35 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.

  • Texoma's Most Wanted

    Texoma's Most Wanted

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:10:24 GMT
    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)
    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)

    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.  

    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly