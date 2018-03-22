Patterson gives back to area schools

Some Texoma school walked away with some serious cash Thursday in the last go around of the Patterson Gives Back project this year. (Source: RNN Texoma)

School districts and individual schools submitted an idea, need or want and the winners, selected by the community through votes, were announced and awarded their prizes Thursday.

First prize for elementary went to Crestview Elementary in Graham while Barwise took first in the middle school category. Wichita Falls High School won in the high school category. All winnings that bring more than just an educational boost.

"I think they see that the community cares about them," said Wichita Falls High School teacher Wendy Presson. "And they, they got really excited they felt like we won we earned this they really are proud of themselves because they feel like they're a part of it."

Newschannel 6 anchor Ashley Fitzwater had the honor of being on the committee that also selected a winner for each category.

The winners are as follows:

High School:

• 1st place: Wichita Falls High School- Explore! ($2,000)

• 2nd place: Graham High School- Building a School Community ($1,000)

• Committee Choice: Electra Junior/Senior High School- Laptop for Leaders ($2,000)

Middle School/Junior High:

• 1st Place: Barwise Middle School- Barwise Middle School Robotics ($2,000)

• 2nd Place: Graham Junior High- Mirroring Success ($1,000)

• Committee Choice- Vernon Middle School- Summer Science and Math Expeditions Camp ($2,000)

Elementary School:

• 1st Place: Crestview Elementary School (Graham)- Wheelin' Into Swings ($2,000)

• 2nd Place: Jefferson Elementary School- Sitting All By Myself ($1,000)

• Committee Choice #1: Windthorst Elementary School- Garden Grow and Give ($2,000)

Overall, entries were submitted from 22 schools around the Texoma area.

