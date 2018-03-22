Dallas Post Office honors Lena Horne - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Dallas Post Office honors Lena Horne

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
DALLAS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Dallas Post Office hosted a special dedication ceremony for the Lena Horne Forever stamp Thursday.

Horne was a trailblazer in Hollywood for women of color and used her fame to inspire Americans and a dedicated activist for civil rights.

She is the 41st honoree in the U.S. Postal Service's Black Heritage Stamp series.

