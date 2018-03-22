Meteorologist John Cameron becomes principal for a day - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Meteorologist John Cameron becomes principal for a day

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron took part in WFISD Partners in Education "Principal for a Day" project at West Foundation Elementary. (Source: RNN Texoma) First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron took part in WFISD Partners in Education "Principal for a Day" project at West Foundation Elementary. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron took part in WFISD Partners in Education "Principal for a Day" project at West Foundation Elementary.

After touring the principal's office he got a chance to catch students learning in action.

He even got to sit in for story-time in one class and got to take questions from students.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:11:36 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-03-23 04:11:23 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.

  • School shooting victim 'brain dead,' life support ending

    School shooting victim 'brain dead,' life support ending

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:18 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:18:51 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-03-23 04:10:15 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    Tuesday's school shooting in Maryland that left the shooter dead and two students wounded increasingly appears to be the action of a lovesick teenager.
    Tuesday's school shooting in Maryland that left the shooter dead and two students wounded increasingly appears to be the action of a lovesick teenager.

  • Olney interim police chief fired after being arrested

    Olney interim police chief fired after being arrested

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-03-23 04:08:46 GMT
    Robert Cross, the interim police chief in Olney was booked into the Young Co. Jail. (Source: Young County Sheriff's Office)Robert Cross, the interim police chief in Olney was booked into the Young Co. Jail. (Source: Young County Sheriff's Office)

    Newschannel 6 has confirmed the interim police chief in Olney was booked into the Young Co. Jail on Thursday. 

    Newschannel 6 has confirmed the interim police chief in Olney was booked into the Young Co. Jail on Thursday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly