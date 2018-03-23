Texas Rangers investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Childress

The Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Childress.

According to the Texas DPS, a sheriff's deputy in Donley County attempted to stop a vehicle around midnight on Friday morning. The car led officers on a chase through two other counties before ending up in Childress.

The Childress Police Department was able to disable the vehicle using a spike strip. The suspect then ran from the scene before Childress police officers and Childress County deputies located him nearby. The suspect then allegedly pointed a gun at officers and was shot.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Texas Rangers are investigating and have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

