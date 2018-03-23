Texas Rangers investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Childress

The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.
President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.
The Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Childress.
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.
A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.
