The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

David Steven Garza

Hispanic Male

DOB: 08-02-89 Blk/Bro

170 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

Jacqueline Green

Black Female

DOB: 05-11-70 Blk/Bro

159 Lbs. / 5'01" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance

Darrell Hargrove

Black Male

DOB: 09-28-94 Blk/Bro

179 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Evading Arrest / Detention

Nicole Marcangelo

Hispanic Female

DOB: 05-24-93 Bro/Bro

145 Lbs. / 5'04" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution

Robert Oswald

White Male

DOB: 06-27-90 Bro/Bro

211 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance

