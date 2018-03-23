President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reportedly investigating a multi-state Salmonella outbreak. The CDC says the outbreak is linked to dried coconut.
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.
