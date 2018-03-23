Texoma's Most Wanted - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

David Steven Garza
Hispanic Male
DOB: 08-02-89 Blk/Bro
170 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

Jacqueline Green
Black Female
DOB: 05-11-70 Blk/Bro
159 Lbs. / 5'01" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance

Darrell Hargrove
Black Male
DOB: 09-28-94 Blk/Bro
179 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Evading Arrest / Detention

Nicole Marcangelo
Hispanic Female
DOB: 05-24-93 Bro/Bro
145 Lbs. / 5'04" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution

Robert Oswald
White Male
DOB: 06-27-90 Bro/Bro
211 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance

