Sizzling With 6: Main Street Grill Ultimate Potato Meal

Ingredients:
Baked Potato (large)
Butter
Cheese
Bacon
Honey Smoked Pulled Pork
Directions:
Bake your potato by covering with olive oil and salt, wrap in foil, and throw in the oven at 350 degrees for approximately an hour. Then, remove foil and cut in half. Add all ingredients in any order that you wish and then add more cheese on top.
