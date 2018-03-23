Sizzling With 6: Main Street Grill Ultimate Potato Meal

The Ultimate Potato Meal can be found at the Main Street Grill in Vernon. (Source: KAUZ)

Ingredients:

Baked Potato (large)

Butter

Cheese

Bacon

Honey Smoked Pulled Pork

Directions:

Bake your potato by covering with olive oil and salt, wrap in foil, and throw in the oven at 350 degrees for approximately an hour. Then, remove foil and cut in half. Add all ingredients in any order that you wish and then add more cheese on top.

