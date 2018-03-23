Improvements being made at Iowa Park swimming pool - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Improvements being made at Iowa Park swimming pool

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
IOWA PARK, TX(RNN Texoma) -

Decking improvements are being made at the Iowa Park Municipal Swimming Pool and Spray Park.

Workers are applying a rubber safety surface to the deck around the pool.

The new decking will improve the safety, appearance and even the water quality of the pool.

The work is being sponsored by the Iowa Park Community Development (4B) Corporation, which was also instrumental in having the pool and spray park installed 10 years ago.

The improvements should be completed well before the tenth anniversary celebration which will be at 3 p.m. on May 19.

Season passes to the pool and park are now only $35 and the daily entry fee is now only $3.

Regular pool season will open Saturday, May 26 and run through Sunday, August 12.

