Graham Police Department warns residents about scam

Elon Musk, who has never had a Facebook Page, didn't realize SpaceX had a Facebook page.
Elon Musk, who has never had a Facebook Page, didn't realize SpaceX had a Facebook page.
President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.
President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.
A campus-wide power outage closed university offices early on Friday afternoon.
A campus-wide power outage closed university offices early on Friday afternoon.
The Graham Police Department is warning residents after someone fell victim to a scam.
The Graham Police Department is warning residents after someone fell victim to a scam.