Graham Police Department warns residents about scam

The Graham Police Department is warning residents of a Publishers Clearing House prize scam in the area.

In a Facebook post, the department said someone came in and said they had received a check from someone claiming they had won the Publishers Clearing House prize.

The check had instructions saying that in order to claim the prize, the person needed to cash the check and send back a portion of the money to "release" the rest of the prize. Police say that the checks are fraudulent, but have fooled some banks.

They say there is a number with the check that one needs to call for instructions on what to do. They then say to call back once the money is in one's account, that's when they say you have to send a portion of the money back as a winning processing fee.

Police say it can sometimes take up to a week before the checks return as fraudulent. Once they do come back as bad, the victim has to return the money to the bank and the scammers already have a portion of the cash.

The real Publishers Clearing House will never pre-notify anyone about winning or ask a winner to pay a processing fee.

Publishers Clearing House says that if anyone receives something in the mail claiming that they have won money from them, it's a scam.

