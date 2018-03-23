Graham Police Department warns residents about scam - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Graham Police Department warns residents about scam

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Graham Police Department is warning residents after someone fell victim to a scam. (Source: Facebook) The Graham Police Department is warning residents after someone fell victim to a scam. (Source: Facebook)
GRAHAM, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Graham Police Department is warning residents of a Publishers Clearing House prize scam in the area.

In a Facebook post, the department said someone came in and said they had received a check from someone claiming they had won the Publishers Clearing House prize.

The check had instructions saying that in order to claim the prize, the person needed to cash the check and send back a portion of the money to "release" the rest of the prize. Police say that the checks are fraudulent, but have fooled some banks. 

They say there is a number with the check that one needs to call for instructions on what to do. They then say to call back once the money is in one's account, that's when they say you have to send a portion of the money back as a winning processing fee.

Police say it can sometimes take up to a week before the checks return as fraudulent. Once they do come back as bad, the victim has to return the money to the bank and the scammers already have a portion of the cash.

The real Publishers Clearing House will never pre-notify anyone about winning or ask a winner to pay a processing fee.

Publishers Clearing House says that if anyone receives something in the mail claiming that they have won money from them, it's a scam.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Elon Musk deletes SpaceX, Tesla Facebook pages on a Twitter challenge

    Elon Musk deletes SpaceX, Tesla Facebook pages on a Twitter challenge

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:33:57 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:33:57 GMT
    Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, deleted those companies Facebook pages on Friday. (Source: John Raoux/AP)Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, deleted those companies Facebook pages on Friday. (Source: John Raoux/AP)

    Elon Musk, who has never had a Facebook Page, didn't realize SpaceX had a Facebook page.

    Elon Musk, who has never had a Facebook Page, didn't realize SpaceX had a Facebook page.

  • The Latest: Ryan urged Trump to sign bill after veto threat

    The Latest: Ryan urged Trump to sign bill after veto threat

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:18:05 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:32:37 GMT
    (Source: Pool/CNN)(Source: Pool/CNN)

    President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.

    President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.

  • MSU campus-wide power outage reported

    MSU campus-wide power outage reported

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:00:46 GMT
    (Source: Twitter)(Source: Twitter)

    A campus-wide power outage closed university offices early on Friday afternoon.  

    A campus-wide power outage closed university offices early on Friday afternoon.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly