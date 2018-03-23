MSU campus-wide power outage reported

Power has been restored to MSU as of 5 p.m.

A campus-wide power outage closed university offices early on Friday afternoon.

Officials with the university released the following tweet in regards to the outage.

Due to issues with the power company, Facilities Services had to unexpectedly shut down power to campus to prevent damage to equipment.



It is anticipated that power will not be restored until after 5 p.m.



Due to this outage, university offices have closed early. — Midwestern State (@MidwesternState) March 23, 2018

Power was expected to be restored by 5 p.m. on Friday.

