MSU campus-wide power outage reported - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU campus-wide power outage reported

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Power has been restored to MSU as of 5 p.m.

A campus-wide power outage closed university offices early on Friday afternoon. 

Officials with the university released the following tweet in regards to the outage.

Power was expected to be restored by 5 p.m. on Friday.

