High Caliber Gun Range opens it's doors

A new business opened it's doors in Wichita County Friday morning.

The High Caliber Gun Range is now open for business.

It offers a full service gun store, 10 indoor shooting lanes, indoor archery, lounge area, and a variety of classes and special events.

The co-owner of the range says that the response from the community has been welcoming.

"I'm really surprised at how many people are positive and showing interest in this the people really since we have opened that have come out here and shot are probably more impressed with it now then when they just heard we were open so we've had a real positive response," he said,

Saturday the range will be hosting it's grand opening. There will be giveaways throughout the day, complimentary hamburgers and hot dogs, plus half price fees all day from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The High Caliber Gun Range is located on the east side of the Interstate 44 service road between Wichita Falls and Burkburnett.

