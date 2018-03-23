6 Around Town

President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.
President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.
Ava Van Valen takes a look at the local events happening around town.
Ava Van Valen takes a look at the local events happening around town.
A new business opened it's doors in Wichita County Friday morning.
A new business opened it's doors in Wichita County Friday morning.
President Donald Trump says his administration will "BAN" bump stock devices that "turn legal weapons into illegal machines.".
President Donald Trump says his administration will "BAN" bump stock devices that "turn legal weapons into illegal machines.".
Elon Musk, who has never had a Facebook Page, didn't realize SpaceX had a Facebook page.
Elon Musk, who has never had a Facebook Page, didn't realize SpaceX had a Facebook page.