HS scores and highlights: Mar. 23

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Coach Adam Arrington readies his Graham Lady Blues softball team to face Burkburnett / Source: KAUZ Coach Adam Arrington readies his Graham Lady Blues softball team to face Burkburnett / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball

District 5-5A

WFHS  3 (0-4)
Rider  12 (3-1)

District 6-4A

Burkburnett  10 (1-0)
Graham          5 (0-1)

#11 Iowa Park  16 (1-0)
Hirschi                0 (0-1)

District 8-3A

Jacksboro  6 (4-0)
Bowie         3 (2-2)

Henrietta  0 (1-3)
Holliday  11 (4-0)

City View   1 (0-4)
Paradise  10 (2-2)

Nocona  4 (0-4)
Boyd    10 (3-1)

District 9-2A

Northside      0
Windthorst  24*
*Does not count toward district standings

Seymour  19 (4-0)
Olney         9 (2-2)

Quanah       5 (2-2)
Archer City  9 (4-0)

Softball

District 5-5A

Rider     10 (3-2)
Braswell  8 (3-2)

Sherman  5 (2-3)
WFHS      7 (3-3)

District 6-4A

#19 Burkburnett  2 (0-1)
#25 Graham        3 (2-0)
F/8

Iowa Park  18 (1-1)
Hirschi         0 (0-2)

District 8-3A

Jacksboro  6 (4-2)
Bowie      12 (3-3)

#20 City View  1 (3-3)
Paradise         5 (6-0)

Henrietta  5 (2-4)
Holliday    7 (3-3)

Nocona  5 (0-6)
Boyd    13 (3-3)

District 8-2A

Quanah         0 (0-3)
Archer City  15 (4-1)

#14 Petrolia  21 (3-1)
Electra            1 (2-3)

Northside      0
Windthorst  16*
*Does not count toward district standings

Soccer

Playoff Warmup Games

Rider            5
Burkburnett  0
RID: Blake Beasley 2 G, Jesus Moreno G, A

WFHS         5
Kennedale  0
WF: Alyssa Mullins 3 G

