HS scores and highlights: Mar. 23

Loyola has hoops fans 'sitting on the edge of their chairs' by moving within 1 win of Final Four.
A big fifth inning allowed 15th-ranked West Texas A&M (24-5, 7-3 LSC) to get by MSU Texas (11-12, 6-10 LSC), 12-6, in the Lone Star Conference series opener at Mustangs Park on Friday
Scores and highlights from Friday's high school baseball, softball and soccer games around Texoma!
A few days later, it's still all sinking in for former Rider Raider Max Portmann. The well-traveled college junior had the experience of a lifetime this past weekend as part of maybe the greatest upset in NCAA men's tournament history!
