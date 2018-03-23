Intertribal Powwow to be held Saturday

The Red River Intertribal Club will be hosting their 10th benefit Powwow Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The Red River Intertribal Club will be hosting their 10th benefit Powwow Saturday.

The event will be held at the Stone Palace located at 1211 Indiana Avenue and starts at 1 p.m.

The powwow will feature a dinner and traditional Native American dance,

The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Southside Youth Senter.

