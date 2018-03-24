First Alert Day: Monday Afternoon, Evening Severe

Today is a First Alert Day. We expect thunderstorms to develop by midday and remain in the area through the afternoon and evening. Not all storms will be severe, but the strongest storms will produce damaging winds and large hail. Tornadoes aren't our main concern, but can't be ruled out. A good day to have the First Alert 6 Weather App. Strong storms are possible through midnight. Flood prone areas should be watched overnight with hours of heavy rain expected.

The good news is that even though the severe storms risk is gone by early Tuesday morning, Good rain chances stay in the forecast through Wednesday afternoon.

The secondary headline is a drop in temperatures. A cold front will sweep through Tuesday morning bringing north winds. These winds will keep our daytime temperatures below normal through mid week.

- First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron