First Alert Weather Day: Monday

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. That is not the only day we could see rain or storms this week.
Sunday: Thunderstorms
Timing: A few thunderstorms possible very early Sunday morning. Strong to Severe storms possible along the dryline late Sunday afternoon 5 pm - midnight.
Threats: Quarter size hail possible, Gusty winds likely under severe force of 60 mph
Monday: First Alert Day
The dryline looks to set up further west.
A few rain showers are possible overnight Sunday into Monday morning.
Timing: Strong to Severe Storms possible 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Threats: Large Hail: Quarter to Golfball could be possible
Damaging winds greater than 60 mph
Isolated heavy rainfall with more rain possible into Tuesday morning
Tuesday - Late Wednesday night
More rain could stick around. We aren't expecting severe thunderstorms.
- First Alert Meteorologist Carly Smith
