First Alert Weather Day: Monday

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. That is not the only day we could see rain or storms this week.

Sunday: Thunderstorms

Timing: A few thunderstorms possible very early Sunday morning. Strong to Severe storms possible along the dryline late Sunday afternoon 5 pm - midnight.

Threats: Quarter size hail possible, Gusty winds likely under severe force of 60 mph

Monday: First Alert Day

The dryline looks to set up further west.

A few rain showers are possible overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Timing: Strong to Severe Storms possible 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Threats: Large Hail: Quarter to Golfball could be possible

Damaging winds greater than 60 mph

Isolated heavy rainfall with more rain possible into Tuesday morning

Tuesday - Late Wednesday night

More rain could stick around. We aren't expecting severe thunderstorms.

- First Alert Meteorologist Carly Smith