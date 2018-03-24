First Alert Weather Day: Round Two on Monday

Another round of severe weather is possible tomorrow.

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Timing: A few showers possible early in the morning. The dryline looks to set up from Haskell to Vernon and up toward Lawton. Thunderstorm development could start in the southern region near Haskell and Throckmorton as early as noon. The greatest Severe threat looks to end around sunset, but thunderstorms and rain could linger on into the night.

Threats: Large hail and strong damaging winds will be the main threat tomorrow before the storms merge. Once they are in a line heavy rain and strong winds will be the main threats. Overnight, the heavy rain will continue into Tuesday before we clear out around lunch.

Rain is still possible Wednesday into Thursday morning, but we will start to see clearing and after the morning most of your Thursday looks fairly clear.

Temperatures will be very warm tomorrow, but with a cold front moving though we will see temperatures drop into the 60s on Tuesday.

- First Alert Meteorologist Carly Smith