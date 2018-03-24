First Alert Weather Day: Today & Monday

Today is a first alert weather day, tomorrow (Monday)is too. This means we're forecasting at least a slight risk of severe thunderstorms. Not much is going on in Texoma right now. This afternoon will be nice for the most part with temperatures climbing into the 70s and 80s. Toward evening, we expect the development of thunderstorms, some of which will produce hail and possibly strong, damaging winds. The severe risk will end by midnight but rain may linger through tonight into Monday morning.

Another round of thunderstorms is expected Monday evening, and again some will produce high winds, hail and torrential rain. Good rain chances will stay in the forecast through both Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will turn northerly in the wake of a cold front Tuesday evening bringing cooler temperatures for the second half of the week.

- First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron