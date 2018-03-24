Staying warm this weekend, First Alert Day Monday

A weak cold front moved through this morning. Winds are breezy out of the north, temperatures won't be affected much. We will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s.

We could start to see a few storms develop along a warm front late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. A dryline is expected to develop just east of Wichita Falls and Lawton. A few stronger to severe storms could develop east of the line. The main threat is hail. Low temperatures will drop into the 60s and winds will shift back out of the south 5-15 mph.

The dryline looks to develop further west on Monday. We have issued a First Alert Weather day with the threat of hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Heavy rain could continue into the overnight hours.

As the low pressure trough pushes east at the end of the week, we will see our rainfall move east with it.

For now rain chances still remain Sunday through early Thursday.

- First Alert Meteorologist Carly Smith