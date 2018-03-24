Wichita Falls residents join March for Our Lives movement - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls residents join March for Our Lives movement

By Camille Connor, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Residents from the Wichita Falls area gathered in solidarity with the nationwide March for Our Lives rally in hopes of putting an end to gun violence.

Parents feel the march is one step in protecting their children. Wichita Falls resident Franky Bunch said, “I'm looking out for the safety and future of my kids. I want to make sure they can grow up in a world, in a school system where they don't have to be afraid to go to school.”

The march was organized, in part, by Bianka and Vern Landavazo whose teenage daughter, Lauren, was gunned down while walking home from school in 2016.

Vern Landavazo said, “having lost our daughter the way we did to gun violence and the reality that our children are not safe on the streets, they're not safe in school, they're not safe even in church, malls, public events – it's a problem that hit home for us.”

Students from high schools in the area made speeches about their fear of gun violence and recited poems about the change they want to see.

For the Landavasos, that change means never seeing another family go through the heartbreak they have experienced. Bianka Landavaso said, “It's baby steps, but I think when people can sit around and talk about it and get ideas that's how you get things done. I have hope that one day it's going to be a safer world for these kids.”

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • 'This just needs to stop': Hundreds of thousands decry guns

    'This just needs to stop': Hundreds of thousands decry guns

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:18:05 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:50 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:50:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...

    Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.

    Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.

  • District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter

    District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:41:30 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:50 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:50:08 GMT
    A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools. (Source: Pixabay)A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools. (Source: Pixabay)

    A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.

    A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.

  • 'He fell a hero:" French praise policeman in hostage swap

    'He fell a hero:" French praise policeman in hostage swap

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:58:08 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:48:35 GMT
    (Ouest France via AP). In this image dated March 2013 and provided by regional newspaper Ouest France, Arnaud Beltrame poses for a photo in Avranches, western France. The officer who offered to be swapped for a female hostage was identified as Col. Arn...(Ouest France via AP). In this image dated March 2013 and provided by regional newspaper Ouest France, Arnaud Beltrame poses for a photo in Avranches, western France. The officer who offered to be swapped for a female hostage was identified as Col. Arn...

    France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.

    France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.

    •   
Powered by Frankly