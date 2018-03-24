Wichita Falls residents join March for Our Lives movement

Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.
A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.
France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.
Residents from the Wichita Falls area gathered in solidarity with the nationwide March for Our Lives rally in hopes of putting an end to gun violence. Parents feel the march is one step in protecting their children.
Texas Tech knocked second-seeded Purdue out of the NCAA Tournament with a 78-65 victory.
