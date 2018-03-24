Monster Jam thrills spectators

Skully flipped over after landing from a jump on a ramp. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Monster Jam, a show put on by the Traxxas Monster Truck Tour, made a stop in Wichita Falls Saturday.

Monster Jam, a show put on by the Traxxas Monster Truck Tour, made a stop in Wichita Falls Saturday.

Kids from across Texoma flooded the Kay Yeager Coliseum to catch all the exciting action.

People were treated to a thrilling display of raw power and exciting airborne action as drivers showed off their skills.

Kids loved the action and parents had fun along with them.

We asked on boy which truck was his favorite and how his family was enjoying the event.

"I think its gonna be between Bigfoot and Gravedigger," he said.

His father said he really enjoyed being there with his kids.

"You know what it's a wonderful experience especially you know when you got the kids on your day off you know relaxing and just having fun."

One truck, called Skully, actually flipped over coming off a ramp. Crews rushed to check on the driver who was perfectly fine and the crowd cheered at the news.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved