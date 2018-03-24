Monster truck show thrills spectators - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Monster truck show thrills spectators

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Monster Jam, a show put on by the Traxxas Monster Truck Tour, made a stop in Wichita Falls Saturday. Monster Jam, a show put on by the Traxxas Monster Truck Tour, made a stop in Wichita Falls Saturday.
Skully flipped over after landing from a jump on a ramp. (Source: RNN Texoma) Skully flipped over after landing from a jump on a ramp. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Traxxas Monster Truck Tour, made a stop in Wichita Falls Saturday.

Kids from across Texoma flooded the Kay Yeager Coliseum to catch all the exciting action. 

People were treated to a thrilling display of raw power and exciting airborne action as drivers showed off their skills.

Kids loved the action and parents had fun along with them.

We asked on boy which truck was his favorite and how his family was enjoying the event.

"I think its gonna be between Bigfoot and Gravedigger," he said.

His father said he really enjoyed being there with his kids.

"You know what it's a wonderful experience especially you know when you got the kids on your day off you know relaxing and just having fun."

One truck, called Skully, actually flipped over coming off a ramp. Crews rushed to check on the driver who was perfectly fine and the crowd cheered at the news. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Anguished students take aim at gun laws, next election

    Anguished students take aim at gun laws, next election

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-03-25 04:39:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:24:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Demonstrators cheer during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington m...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Demonstrators cheer during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington m...

    From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.

    From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.

  • Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:19:03 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:23:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...(AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...

    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.

    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.

  • Newman leads Kansas past Duke 85-81 in OT for Final Four bid

    Newman leads Kansas past Duke 85-81 in OT for Final Four bid

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:59:18 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:23:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Kansas' Malik Newman (14) is fouled on his way to the basket by Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) during overtime of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Kansas' Malik Newman (14) is fouled on his way to the basket by Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) during overtime of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.
    Malik Newman and top-seeded Kansas got over their Elite Eight hump on Sunday, knocking off second-seeded but favored Duke 85-81 in overtime in a thrilling Midwest Region finale that clinched its first trip to the...
    Malik Newman and top-seeded Kansas got over their Elite Eight hump on Sunday, knocking off second-seeded but favored Duke 85-81 in overtime in a thrilling Midwest Region finale that clinched its first trip to the Final Four since 2012.
    •   
Powered by Frankly