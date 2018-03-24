10th Benefit Powwow raises money for youth senter

Members of many different native American tribes from across the region were at the Stone Palace in downtown Wichita Falls Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

It was all for the Red River Intertribal Club's 10th Benefit Powwow.

There were items for sale, raffles, a dinner, and traditional Native American dances.

Jim Moore, President of the Red River Intertribal Club, said he's glad they were able to hold a powwow south of the Red River.

"Well we do draw a lot of people from Lawton," he said. "The Kiowa's, Comanches and Apaches have regular powwows up there but rarely do we have any here in Texas, they are few and far between so we want to bring the culture down here into Texas."

He also said that a powwow is a gathering of native peoples where leaders come together to discuss things that need to be done while others enjoy dancing and visiting.

The money raised from this powwow will benefit the Southside Youth Senter.

