Local gardener gives planting advice with rain in forecast

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
STERLING, OK (RNN Texoma) -

 Spring is here and many people are starting their gardens across Texoma, but with rain in the forecast, one gardener let us know if it’s better to wait or plant now.

Nealis Bradshaw, who’s been gardening more than half his life, said he’s been busy planting because of the rain in the forecast.

"If you think it's going to rain plant the seeds," he said.

Bradshaw said now is the time to plant cold weather plants like cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, and broccoli. He said there is a risk of the garden getting flooded with too much rain and causing damage.

"When my hills should've dried out, we got five and a half inches of rain one night and it rotted over half of our potatoes,” Bradshaw said. “So, that's just all part of it. Hail, rain, drought, it's part of it."

While Bradshaw said it's the perfect time to plant cold weather plants, you should hold off on planting some of the favorites.

"Don't get excited about planting things like tomatoes, peppers, squash because we still haven't seen the last frost probably. The last frost date here is a lot of times April. A couple years ago, we had it in May."

 Bradshaw said don't be afraid whether it's asking someone with experience questions or just taking the seeds and planting them.

"A lot of people they think, well I don't know how to do this,” he said. “Well go out there, and put it in the ground. Don't worry about it and if it grows fine, if it doesn’t fine, you can always replant."

