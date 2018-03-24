MSU Roundup: Tennis and Softball

MSU swept by No. 15 WT in doubleheader

The MSU Texas softball team was swept by 15th-ranked West Texas A&M in its doubleheader on Saturday, dropping game one 17-0 and game two 5-1. Midwestern State slips to 11-14 overall and 6-12 in Lone Star Conference play.



West Texas A&M hit two grand slams in the first game, plating 17 runs on 16 hits. Starting pitcher Shayne Starkey helped her own cause, going 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBI, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the first while holding the Mustangs to one hit and one walk on the afternoon.



In the nightcap, starting pitcher Abbie Lancaster held WT to six hits and one earned run in the complete game effort, but a trio of miscues and a pair of wild pitches allowed the Lady Buffs to grab the lead.



WT grabbed the lead in the top of the first. Kourtney Coveney and Kylee Moore logged back-to-back one out singles before Lancaster misfired on a pair of offerings to Suka Van Gurp to break the scoring seal.



Just like the first game of the day, sophomore outfielder opened the home half of the first with a base hit, launching a towering solo shot to center. The Whitewright product's second home run of the season tied up the contest and gave MSU its first home run since March 3 in the series finale against Eastern New Mexico.



After two quick outs in the top of the second, the Mustangs looked poised to get back in the dugout for a chance to take the lead. A two out single from A Cordell extended the inning before Ashley Hardin deposited a double down the right field line. Coveney lined a hot-shot off the glove of first baseman Taylor Brintzenhoff. An errant throw back to the bag allowed WT to plate its second run of the night. Moore put a two-run single into right, giving the Lady Buffs a 4-1 lead.



Lancaster found her rhythm after the second, hanging four-straight zeroes on the board and held WT to one hit from the third through sixth innings.



The Mustangs squandered a run-scoring opportunity in the home half of the fourth, putting runners on second and third with no outs, but failed to score. Junior second baseman Samantha Loos opened the inning with a single up the middle, followed by sophomore outfielder Lauren Lindgren's fifth hit of the series on a single to right-center before advancing 60-feet on the throw back to the infield. The bottom of the lineup for MSU had three groundouts to get WT out of the jam.



Lindgren finished the series going 6-for-9 with a double, two runs and two RBI.

Lazzarotto wins 100th-career match as No. 21 @MSUMustangs clip Metro State, 7-2

The 21st-ranked MSU Texas women's tennis team won its third-straight match, clipping Metro State, 7-2, in a South Central region matchup at Pueblo City Park Tennis Complex on Saturday. Midwestern State improves to 8-5 following the win.



Junior Greta Lazzarotto won her 100th-career match with a victory in both singles and doubles, becoming the 11th player in program history to eclipse the century mark. The Bassano del Grappa, Italy, native tied former standout Taylor Coffman (2012-15) on the career wins list while her 60 doubles victories and .870 winning percentage are the second-best in the annals of the Mustangs.



The Mustangs jumped on the Roadrunners in doubles, winning on all three courts to stake MSU to a 3-0 lead. The tandem of senior Daria Panferova and freshman Maddie Rowe remained unbeaten, improving to 8-0 with an 8-4 win against Mackenzie Hotan and Linying Xiao at the No. 3 flight. The Maroon and Gold's 18th-ranked pair of junior Maddy Coffman and sophomore Ashley Ramirez picked up an 8-3 decision over Emily Kerr and Courtney Wright at No. 1, followed by a thrilling 9-7 win by sophomore Bianca Duff and Lazzarotto against Alex Pessoa and Tabitha Porter at No. 3.



In singles, MSU earned a trio of three-set wins to clinch the match. Coffman, the nation's 49th-ranked singles player, downed Pessoa, 6-4, 6-2, at the No. 1 line to pull the Mustangs within a point of clinching the match. After a setback on the No. 2 court, 50th-ranked Panferova rallied from a first-set deficit to secure the win for the Maroon and Gold, besting Wright, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, at No. 3. Ramirez bolstered the lead to 6-1 in a three-set winner against Kerr, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3, at No. 4. Lazzarotto earned her historic victory to close out the match, knocking off Ainsely Winterrowd, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.

