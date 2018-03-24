Five Aussie pups found, all injured with broken legs

Five Australian shepherd mix puppies were found in Amarillo covered in dirt and fecal matter. Three of them with one broken leg, and two with two broken legs.

The woman who found and delivered the puppies to the hospital said she was happy to pay for and sign them into the hospital's care.

When she found the puppies Thursday, she had originally wanted to find homes for them but noticed they weren't able to walk properly and took them to Dr. Janice Wolf at the Canyon Road Pet Hospital.

"This is a first time in 45 years that I have seen a case like this," she said. "This is extremely rare that something like this would show up.

She said everything is healthy with the pups, except for their broken hind legs.

"This one right here has both her back legs are broken, this one is broken right here and this one has actually a nasty wound on the inside where the leg is broken."

Wolf said she hopes this wasn't a case of animal cruelty.

"There is a possibility maybe the mother dog could've done it," she said. "They could have fallen, they could have become entrapped in something that snapped the legs. We just don't know. There's no way of knowing for sure what happened to these puppies to cause this."

After a stay at the hospital, Lost Pets of Amarillo has volunteered to rescue the puppies.

"They have got to go through some sort of fixing of the legs, probably splints, and this little white one will have to do actually a little surgery on her because of the wound on her leg," she said. "But these puppies, Lost Pets is going to get these puppies in foster homes and they will eventually be up for adoption too through Lost Pets of Amarillo."

According to the hospital, the procedures for all five puppies will cost close to $800.

Local pet rescue advocate, Dana Gee, said she has raised money on Facebook through PayPal, but more donations are needed in order to finance the aftercare of the animals.

"Kind of what we're trying to do is still, we've got everything to date taken care of," she said. "But these puppies as you can see, you know, their legs are in pretty bad shape and I know that puppies are resilient, but they're going to need some care. So I want to help out Lost Pets of Amarillo as much as we can."

If you would like to donate to the care of the puppies, visit Canyon Road Pet Hospital or call (806)-359-9465.

