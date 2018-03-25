Little Baron's Ball fund-raises for cancer society

Little Baron's Ball at the Chapparal Party Barn northeast of Wichita Falls brought out kids and parents to enjoy games, food and farm animals. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Parents looking to have a good, fun time with their kids while also giving back to the community were in luck Sunday.

Little Baron's Ball at the Chapparal Party Barn northeast of Wichita Falls brought out kids and parents to enjoy games, food, and farm animals.

The event, put on by the Wichita Falls Cattle Barons, was done in honor of childhood cancer survivors and all the money raised from the event went to the American Cancer Society.

Courtney Goodin, Co-chair of the ball, said it felt really good being able to give back.

"Oh it feels great," she said. "We have worked with the cattle barons for quite some time now so we are excited about the opportunity to come participate in the fundraising activities."

The Cattle Barons are also going to be putting on another ball strictly for those ages 21 and older. The 2018 Cattle Baron's Ball will be held on Saturday, April 7. Tickets start at $200 and there will be lots of different activities and entertainment options.

