MSU students celebrate Women’s History Month - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU students celebrate Women’s History Month

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Connect
A group of MSU students and some Wichita Falls nonprofits celebrated women's history month Sunday morning. (Source:KAUZ) A group of MSU students and some Wichita Falls nonprofits celebrated women's history month Sunday morning. (Source:KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

What started off as a way to honor and empower women for two Midwestern State University students, turned into a week-long series of support and education.

"We wanted all of our events to focus on encouraging women, empowering them, and advocating for some of the issues that relate to women," Kharmyn Lewis, a Women's Empowerment Week co-coordinator said.

Lewis said they had several programs throughout the week, like a movie screening and a sexual assault and dating violence awareness forum.

Where First Step, Inc. a Wichita Falls nonprofit who helps victims of domestic and sexual violence, was there to answer any questions.

"They framed it in a way where it was very positive," Debra Dyason, First Step of Wichita Falls, Inc. executive director said. "What can we do as students and what can we do as First Step to help people raise awareness and then have a conversation that's comfortable and that's positive to move things forward."

"It takes all of us to make this happen," Barbara Brewer, First Step, Inc. co-founder said. "To know that a group of young women will spend their time and effort to make this happen is just very exciting,"

The series of events ended Sunday with a Women's Empowerment Brunch, where students got to hear of the challenges current Executive Director of the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, Margie Reese, faced as a woman in power.

"Young women are our future, they are going to lead this country," Reese said. "So when you give time to young women who are dedicating their lives to make this city, state, or this nation a better place, you have to feel really proud of them."

All proceeds went to First Step, Inc. to continue helping those who have experienced domestic and sexual violence.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Anguished students take aim at gun laws, next election

    Anguished students take aim at gun laws, next election

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-03-25 04:39:00 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-26 02:09:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Demonstrators cheer during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington m...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Demonstrators cheer during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington m...

    From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.

    From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.

  • Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:10:05 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-26 02:09:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.

  • Porn star describes threat over alleged Trump encounter

    Porn star describes threat over alleged Trump encounter

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:29:10 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:01 PM EDT2018-03-26 02:01:23 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

    Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

    •   
Powered by Frankly