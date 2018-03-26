WFFD helps fire crews in the Panhandle - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFFD helps fire crews in the Panhandle

(Source:KFDA) (Source:KFDA)
RANDALL COUNTY, TX (RNN Texoma) -

With parts of the Texas Panhandle still at risk for high fire danger this week, eleven Wichita Falls firefighters are stationed out there to help.

Sunday they were called out to a fire that burned two trailer houses in Randall County.

Around 2:30 p.m., a report was made of a trailer fire near the intersection of Bell Street and Lair Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two trailer homes tied together in an L-shaped fashion, with both engulfed in flames.

There were two children inside the home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Both homes were a total loss.

Containment of the fire was a joint effort of the Randall County Fire Scene Control, the Texas Forest Service, and other fire departments including Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All rights reserved.

