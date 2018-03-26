Manhunt Monday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Manhunt Monday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for this week's Manhunt Monday suspect. 

Kasey Nicole Wall is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Vehicle. The 32-year-old is six feet one inch tall and weighs around 350 pounds. 

If you know where she is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. 

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest you could earn up to $500. 

