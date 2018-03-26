WFFD: Generator sparks early morning fire

Officials said around 4 a.m. crews were dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of Colquit for fire. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating a Monday morning fire.

Officials said around 4 a.m. crews were dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of Colquit.

Crews said the fire was sparked by a generator underneath a carport near the home. A van and the home were caught on fire.

The side of the neighboring home was also burned which caused electricity to be cut off.

Around $20,000 in damage was reported following the fire. Crews said no one lived in the home where the fire started.

