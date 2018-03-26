DA: Suspected murderer found incompetent to stand trial

District Attorney Maureen Shelton said 30th District Judge Bob Brotherton found Lott is incompetent to stand trial at this time. (Source: KAUZ)

Admitted murderer, Kody Lott, has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Lott's trial for the shooting that led to the death of Lauren Landavazo and injured Makayla Smith in September of 2016 was set for September 10, 2018, in Tarrant County.

District Attorney Maureen Shelton said 30th District Judge Bob Brotherton found Lott is incompetent to stand trial at this time based on the expert he appointed to examine Lott.

Landavazo's parents confirmed Lott was ordered to a maximum security psychiatric unit for treatment.

Shelton said incompetency is a different legal concept than insanity adding insanity is a trial issue. Shelton told us she fully intends to go to trial this September.

Lott has been in the Wichita Co. Jail since September 4, 2016. Lott is facing a lengthy list of charges including Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of Child Pornography.

