Good Rain Chances Remain

The threat of large hail and high winds from strong storms has come to an end but heavy rain continues to fall and rain chances remain good through tomorrow morning. Parts of Texoma have landed three inches of rain since storms developed Monday afternoon. We have a cold front coming through this morning, keeping our skies stirred up and rain falling. Thanks to the front temperatures today will never be warmer than they are right now. More good rain chances will come overnight and into Wednesday morning. Like today, afternoon temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s.

The week will finish with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Forecast models are hinting at some chilly weather moving in around Easter.

First Alert Meteorologist, John Cameron