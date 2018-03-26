MSU golf claims win in Pueblo

Midwestern State placed four in the Top 10 to claim its second team title Monday afternoon at the CSU-Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational played at the par-72, 6,000-yard Walking Stick Golf Course.



The Mustangs claimed an eight-stroke victory logging scores of 291 and 296 for an 11-over team total of 587 to finish ahead of UC-Colorado Springs (595/+19), Colorado State-Pueblo (596/+20), Dixie State (611/+35) and Missouri Western (619/+43) to round out the first five.



"It was a great team effort today," MSU coach Jeff Ray said. "This team is really young. They have a lot of talent and are only going to get better and better. I'm looking forward to next week in Tucson."



It was second team championship of the season for the Mustangs and their first since winning the Oklahoma Intercollegiate to close out the fall schedule. This is the fourth time the Mustangs have claimed multiple team titles in a single season winning three in 2015-16 and 2014-15 and two in 2012-13.

Senior Sarah Moore posted a season-best showing by taking fourth on the individual leader board with a pair of solid scores of 72 and 73 for a 1-over total of 145. The Burkburnett native carded four birdies in each round and was just a stroke out of the lead before taking a double bogey on the 17th hole. It was her fifth Top 10 career finish.



"Sarah was fantastic this week," Ray said. "This was her best tournament at MSU."



Sophomore Lexi Read got off to red hot start posting an eagle and two birdies to go to 4-under through her first five holes. The Bridgeport High School grad closed with a 1-over 73 for the second straight round for a 2-over total of 146 to tie for fifth with teammate Emily Brennan, who carded scores of 70 and 76.



"Lexi got off to a phenomenal start," Ray said. "Emily settled down after a rough start and played well. She has the capability to birdie any hole, so she is never out of it."



Freshman Juanita Gomez recorded a pair of birdies of her final seven holes to notch a 2-over 74 to go along with an opening round 76 for a 6-over total of 150 to clinch her first collegiate Top 10 finish.



"Juanita had a great effort today," Ray said. "It's always nice to be in the last group with a chance to win."



Freshman Katie Reeves placed 23rd with scores of 77 and 80 for a 13-over total of 157.



Dixie State junior Katie Ford claimed top individual medalist honors with a pair of 71s for a 2-under total of 142 to win by a stroke over Colorado State-Pueblo junior Courtney Ewing.

Midwestern State competes in the West Texas A&M Desert Classic on April 2-3 at the Ventana Canyon Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved