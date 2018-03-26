MSU golf claims win in Pueblo

A player who collapsed on the court during a NBA G League game in Michigan has died.
Highlights of Rider girls soccer in a warm-up game at future district opponent Abilene Wylie and more scores from Monday night!
Midwestern State placed four in the Top 10 to claim its second team title Monday afternoon at the CSU-Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational played at the par-72, 6,000-yard Walking Stick Golf Course
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.
Lazzarotto wins 100th-career match as No. 21 @MSUMustangs clip Metro State, 7-2 The 21st-ranked MSU Texas women's tennis team won its third-straight match, clipping Metro State, 7-2, in a South Central region matchup at Pueblo City Park Tennis Complex on Saturday.
