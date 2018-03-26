HS scores & highlights: Monday, March 26 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS scores & highlights: Monday, March 26

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Rider prepared for the playoffs with a 4-3 win over future district opponent Abilene Wylie Monday / Source: KAUZ Rider prepared for the playoffs with a 4-3 win over future district opponent Abilene Wylie Monday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Soccer

Playoff Warm-Ups

Rider Girls       4
Abilene Wylie  3 

Hirschi
Rider Boys
Canceled (weather)

HS Baseball

District 9-2A

Olney     6 (2-4)
Quanah  9 (4-2)
OLN: Kevin Okura 2 RBI
QUA: Trey Gomez 3 RBI

HS Softball

District 5-5A

Rider         1 (3-3)
#9 Ryan  11 (6-0)
F/5

District 8-2A

Olney   20 (1-6)
Quanah  4 (0-4)
F/4

    NBA G League player dies after collapsing during game

    A player who collapsed on the court during a NBA G League game in Michigan has died.

    A player who collapsed on the court during a NBA G League game in Michigan has died.

    HS scores & highlights: Monday, March 26

    Highlights of Rider girls soccer in a warm-up game at future district opponent Abilene Wylie and more scores from Monday night!

    Highlights of Rider girls soccer in a warm-up game at future district opponent Abilene Wylie and more scores from Monday night!

    MSU golf claims win in Pueblo

    Midwestern State placed four in the Top 10 to claim its second team title Monday afternoon at the CSU-Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational played at the par-72, 6,000-yard Walking Stick Golf Course

    Midwestern State placed four in the Top 10 to claim its second team title Monday afternoon at the CSU-Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational played at the par-72, 6,000-yard Walking Stick Golf Course

