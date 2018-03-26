WF residents not surprised by flooded streets

Monday’s rain, while a welcome sight, caused flooding concerns in Wichita Falls.

On the corner of Harrison Street and Pearl Avenue, the water was up and down all day long, giving drivers some difficulties at times.

Water could be seen rushing down some streets, but it is something those who live in the neighborhood say is nothing new.

“In a short amount of time, if you get anything over half an inch, it will do this every time,” said Armando Rosales.



While he took his bike to avoid the high water, others splashed through it.

“It is a little bit frustrating, but unless they want to tear the roads out and put some kind of drainage system, which is very expensive, and I understand that," he said. "You just learn to live with that."

He adds many make the most of it, especially the kids.

“I like splashing it, getting it all over my pants. I just love it,” said Seth Cornell.

His dad also joined in on the fun.

“We saw the opportunity to come out here and splash our feet around and have some fun with the dog and make the best of the situation,” said Charles Bridges.

They have lived in the neighborhood for about a year and a half and know what to do when heavy rain hits.



“We have to move the smaller vehicles in the driveway,” said Bridges. “Try to bring an extra pair of socks to work when it happens because you're going to get your feet wet in the morning.”



While the high water can be fun, TxDOT officials want to remind drivers flash flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Texas.

They say it just takes six inches of water for your car to float away.

If your vehicle does stall out, they say just leave it and move to higher ground. Also, be sure to drive slowly, and be prepared for possible delays.

If you see any warning signs or barriers, do not go around them. If you are caught doing so, you can get up to a $2,000 dollar fine.

