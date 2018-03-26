WF residents not surprised by flooded streets

Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.
Monday’s rain caused some flooding concerns in Wichita Falls.
Inmates are tending to 200 roosters being held at an Arkansas sheriff's office for use as evidence against 137 people accused of being part of a cockfighting operation.
The Wichita Falls Police and Fire Department have lost their internet service due to a fiber optic line being cut. They are still able to communicate with their teams in the field and receive emergency calls.
