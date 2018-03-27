Fifth Season Show this Wednesday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Fifth Season Show this Wednesday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
The Fifth Season show featuring your First Alert Weather team is this Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma) The Fifth Season show featuring your First Alert Weather team is this Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The First Alert Weather team is coming together for our Fifth Season Show this Wednesday. 

We will take a look at the new Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) 16 Satellite program and how it impacts forecasting. 

We will also show how wind farms affect radar. The show will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and viewers can join the First Alert Weather team on Facebook at 7 p.m. to answers questions from viewers like you. 

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Facebook applauds mom who teaches her son a lesson at Goodwill

    Facebook applauds mom who teaches her son a lesson at Goodwill

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:19:49 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:19:49 GMT
    Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. (Source: Facebook/Cierra Brittnay Forney)Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. (Source: Facebook/Cierra Brittnay Forney)

    Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. 

    Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. 

  • Good News: Kids make mini terrariums at Odd Duck Coffee

    Good News: Kids make mini terrariums at Odd Duck Coffee

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:58:33 GMT
    Kids were shown how to make mini terrariums at Odd Duck Coffee on Monday morning. (Source: KAUZ)Kids were shown how to make mini terrariums at Odd Duck Coffee on Monday morning. (Source: KAUZ)

    It was Mom Monday at Odd Duck Coffee this week in downtown Wichita Falls. 

    It was Mom Monday at Odd Duck Coffee this week in downtown Wichita Falls. 

  • Consumer Alert: Scammers claim to be with Apple Inc.

    Consumer Alert: Scammers claim to be with Apple Inc.

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:44:02 GMT
    The BBB is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple. (Source: KAUZ)The BBB is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple. (Source: KAUZ)
    The BBB is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple. (Source: KAUZ)The BBB is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple. (Source: KAUZ)

    The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple.  

    The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly