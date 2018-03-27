The Fifth Season show featuring your First Alert Weather team is this Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The First Alert Weather team is coming together for our Fifth Season Show this Wednesday.

We will take a look at the new Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) 16 Satellite program and how it impacts forecasting.

We will also show how wind farms affect radar. The show will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and viewers can join the First Alert Weather team on Facebook at 7 p.m. to answers questions from viewers like you.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

