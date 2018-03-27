Woman recovering after being hit by car

WFPD Officers were called out to the 4200 block of McNiel in reference to the pedestrian versus vehicle accident over the weekend. (Source RNN)

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said a woman was struck by a vehicle on Sunday while walking her dog.

Officers were called out to the 4200 block of McNiel at 3:20 p.m. in reference to the pedestrian versus vehicle accident.

Police said the woman was walking her dog when another dog came running towards them from a nearby home and began fighting with her dog.

Officers said the woman, in an effort to separate the dogs, stepped out into the roadway where she was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries by AMR. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is not facing charges.

