Suspect wanted in metal theft at Lamar Baptist Church

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for information that could lead them to the suspect or suspects wanted in connection with a theft of metals from a local church. 

On March 19, officers were dispatched to Lamar Baptist Church in the 1100 block of Harrison in reference to a theft.

Church officials said on March 16, a fire alarm had gone off in the night. Employees came to investigate and did not see a fire. Since it was already dark, the employees checked to make sure everything was secure and left. 

Then, on March 19, employees arrived to work and realized the air condition unit was not working properly. That is when they discovered copper wiring had been removed from the air conditioning unit.

Officers said 20 feet of wiring, valued at $2,500, had been removed. If you have any information about this crime, you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

