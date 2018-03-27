Consumer Alert: Scammers claim to be with Apple Inc. - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Consumer Alert: Scammers claim to be with Apple Inc.

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
The BBB is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple. (Source: KAUZ) The BBB is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple. 

Monica Horton, President of the BBB of North Central Texas said scammers are attempting to use different methods to steal your private information. 

"There are three different scenarios that we've heard about. Some of them say that the Apple ID has been compromised. Some of the callers are saying that the credit card information has been compromised, and then others are saying that the desktop computer is compromised and that they need to help you," Horton said. 

Horton says do not give your personal information over the phone, especially if you did not initiate the call. If you suspect the caller is trying to scam you, hang up.

If you have fallen victim to a scam or know of one going around your neighborhood, report it to the BBB Scam Tracker.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Facebook applauds mom who teaches her son a lesson at Goodwill

    Facebook applauds mom who teaches her son a lesson at Goodwill

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:19:49 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:19:49 GMT
    Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. (Source: Facebook/Cierra Brittnay Forney)Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. (Source: Facebook/Cierra Brittnay Forney)

    Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. 

    Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. 

  • Good News: Kids make mini terrariums at Odd Duck Coffee

    Good News: Kids make mini terrariums at Odd Duck Coffee

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:58:33 GMT
    Kids were shown how to make mini terrariums at Odd Duck Coffee on Monday morning. (Source: KAUZ)Kids were shown how to make mini terrariums at Odd Duck Coffee on Monday morning. (Source: KAUZ)

    It was Mom Monday at Odd Duck Coffee this week in downtown Wichita Falls. 

    It was Mom Monday at Odd Duck Coffee this week in downtown Wichita Falls. 

  • Consumer Alert: Scammers claim to be with Apple Inc.

    Consumer Alert: Scammers claim to be with Apple Inc.

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:44:02 GMT
    The BBB is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple. (Source: KAUZ)The BBB is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple. (Source: KAUZ)
    The BBB is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple. (Source: KAUZ)The BBB is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple. (Source: KAUZ)

    The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple.  

    The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly