Consumer Alert: Scammers claim to be with Apple Inc.

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple.

Monica Horton, President of the BBB of North Central Texas said scammers are attempting to use different methods to steal your private information.

"There are three different scenarios that we've heard about. Some of them say that the Apple ID has been compromised. Some of the callers are saying that the credit card information has been compromised, and then others are saying that the desktop computer is compromised and that they need to help you," Horton said.

Horton says do not give your personal information over the phone, especially if you did not initiate the call. If you suspect the caller is trying to scam you, hang up.

If you have fallen victim to a scam or know of one going around your neighborhood, report it to the BBB Scam Tracker.

